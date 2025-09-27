Child-Like Sexual Doll, Child Pornography Found at Florida Church Youth Leader's Home

A former youth leader at a Brooksville church was arrested Friday after deputies searched his home and said they found a child-like sex doll, along with links to child porn on his electronic devices.

Jordan Joseph Williams, 28, faces over three dozen charges related to the investigation, and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said more charges could be filed as deputies work to gather more information, as reported by WFLA.

The investigation began in July after the sheriff's office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officials said they gathered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Williams' home on Argyll Drive in Spring Hill.

Williams was at home when the warrant was executed on Friday, Sept. 26. Deputies said Williams confirmed he was the owner of the account that had been flagged and later admitted to using a "popular social media site to access and view links of child pornography."

Investigators said they found "multiple items of evidence" at Williams' home, including a child-like sex doll. Williams told detectives the doll was a "cheaper sex toy," according to the sheriff's office. Williams was a youth leader at VineLife Church in Brooksville, officials said.

Williams was charged with 35 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of possession of a child-like sex doll, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, the sheriff's office said.

"As always, we appreciate the support of law enforcement," the sheriff said. "We appreciate the support of our detectives to do this horrific work to be able to identify these people and get justice, because every single one of those videos, there was a child victim."

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.