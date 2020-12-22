A photo showing U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts snuggling up next to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and other images claiming he visited Epstein's private island is being circulated on social media.

Last week, after attorney Lin Wood posted a series of tweets pushing the conspiracy theory that the chief justice was listed on Epstein's flight logs, social media users quickly followed suit and started circulating alleged proof of Roberts on Epstein's private Caribbean island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St James.

Little St James, dubbed "Pedophile Island," is where Epstein is alleged to have trafficked and sexually abused young women and girls for years.

'Evidence' of Roberts on Epstein's Private Island

Users shared pictures of Epstein's flight logs with a person by the name of "John Roberts" listed in the handwritten entries maintained by the sex offender's pilots.

Another photo that cropped up was one that showed Bill Clinton with four other men in the ocean with a tropical setting in the background. The image, which shows one of the men circled in red, is captioned "JUSTICE ROBERTS HAVING FUN AT EPSTEIN'S ISLAND!! HE IS COMPROMISED!!"

To add more credibility to their claim, users even shared an image supposedly showing Roberts cozying up next to Maxwell on a couch on the island to establish a link between the chief justice and Esptein, who died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

Fact-Check

Fact-checking website PolitiFact confirmed that although the name John Roberts, was in fact, listed on Epstein's flight logs, there is "no credible evidence" that it belonged to the Supreme Court judge except for the fact that he shared what is a very common name.

The website also pointed out that image purportedly showing Roberts with Clinton on Epstein's Caribbean island was actually snapped during the former president's trip to the Dominican Republic in 2017, which Roberts was not a part of.

As far as the photo with Maxwell is concerned, the man sitting next to Epstein's associate, is not Roberts and has been identified as French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who is also facing criminal charges related to Epstein's alleged child-trafficking operation after being arrested on Dec. 19, 2020, at an airport in Paris.