Even as several regions in the UK are still struggling to recover from the floods caused by Storm Ciara, another storm named Dennis will hit the country and Scotland this weekend. Weather experts believe that Storm Dennis will develop in the Atlantic, and head towards the UK and Scotland at a speed of 75 miles per hour.

Heavy rain awaits the UK

Fast-flowing floods and transport chaos can be expected in the United Kingdom in the coming days, as weather experts have predicted more than 100mm rain in several regions of the country. Some of the areas which are very much prone to heavy rain are southwest England, southern Wales, northwest England and southeast England.

"Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday. Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely," said Paul Gunderson, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, the Daily Mail reports.

Experts also revealed that Storm Dennis will result in massive 50 feet waves in the sea. Trains and flight cancellations can be expected in the United Kingdom in the coming hours. Railway tracks could be flooded, as the ground near parts of the railway is already saturated.

Authorities preparing for chaos

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, revealed that their teams are preparing to combat the adverse weather conditions that are expected to prevail in the country this weekend.



Authorities have also urged people to refrain from the cross-border journeys between England and Scotland.

"We are again asking passengers to check their journeys before they travel this weekend, either with their train operator directly or through National Rail Enquiries. Our teams of engineers will again be out working at all hours and in all weathers to remove fallen trees and debris from the railway, repair damaged infrastructure and work to reopen lines affected by flooding," said Nick King, Network Rail's network services director, in a recent statement.