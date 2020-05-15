Park Ji Hoon, who was known for his performance in the Korean drama Chicago Typewriter, has passed away at the age of 31. Ji Hoon was suffering from stomach cancer.

On behalf of Ji Hoon's family, his sister made an announcement on May 15, informing fans the sad news on the actor's Instagram account. According to the letter, the model-turned actor Ji Hoon had passed away on May 11 and his funeral ceremony will be held today. The family also posted the pictures of funeral bouquets that were sent by friends.

The message on the Instagram post states: "We are posting this message just in case there is anyone we mistakenly did not contact."

It further said: "We thank everyone who sent their warm comfort even during the COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to you, we were not alone as we sent my younger brother to heaven. Your support was a huge source of strength to our entire family. We will never forget it."

Also expressing concern about the well wishers, Ji Hoon's family asked everyone to be careful of COVID-19, and wished that all stay healthy.

For those who cannot make it to the funeral, Ji Hoon's family left the information on the location of the memorial where the actor has been enshrined. Accordingly, people can pay respects to Ji Hoon at Ilsan Blue Soul Memorial Park, 3rd floor, room 2, row 24, column 4. The funeral ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Before turning an actor, Ji Hoon worked as a magazine model, and then was chosen to act in the drama Chicago Typewriter in the year 2017. In the drama, Ji Hoon played the role of Jeon Do Yeop, a Golden Bear publisher. He also performed with actor Joo Jin Park.

Among other Korean actors, popular actor Kim Woo Bin known for his performance in dramas The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond was also diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in the year 2017. He took a break from all acting activities and received treatment for nearly two years. The actor has completely recovered and is back in the entertainment industry now.

But sadly, Park Ji Hoon could not win against the Cancer and succumbed to the disease on May 11.