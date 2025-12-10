Chicago Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in London After She Asked Him to Get Tested for STDs

A Chicago man has been convicted of killing a woman with whom he was in a "casual relationship" with in the U.K. after she asked him to get tested for STDs.

Joshua Michals, 26, was convicted of killing Zhe Wang, 31, his classmate at Goldsmiths, University of London in March 2024, according to a Metropolitan Police press release.

Michals was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., and was pursuing a master's degree at Goldsmiths at the time of the killing

Police Found Signs of 'Their Deteriorating Relationship' on Michals Phone

Michals called police on the day of the murder, saying that there was a serious incident but that he was no longer at the scene, per the release. Wang was later found at the scene, having suffered two stab wounds to the face and compression to the neck, police said.

Michals was arrested that day and refused to answer questions about his relationship with Wang. However, police said they searched his phone and examined messages exchanged between the two which showed signs of "their deteriorating relationship," per the release.

In a text exchange, Wang asked Michals multiple times to get tested for STDs. "This was a growing source of tension between the two and resulted in Zhe asking him to come and discuss the issue in person on 20 March," police said, according to the release. "The last message sent by Michals to Zhe simply read 'here', sent at 19:17hrs."

Michals Called His Father to Arrange for a Lawyer After Killing Wang; Claimed He Acted in Self-Defense

BBC News reported that during his trial, it was revealed that after the incident, Michals first called his father and received information about a lawyer before calling police nearly four hours later. Police said when Michals was arrested, he was found with bloodstained clothes in his residence.

His attorney argued during trial that Michals acted in self-defense when Wang attacked him with a knife. He alleged Wang was angry and incorrectly believed she had contracted an STD after having sex with Michals, per the outlet.

Michals previously told jurors he did not mean to strike Wang with the knife, saying, "I just wanted to get her away from me," the BBC reported.

"Michals carried out a brutal and savage attack on Zhe, who was described by her friends as a quiet and gentle woman enjoying her studies in London," Detective Inspector Claire Guiver said in a statement on Monday, Dec. 8. "Our thoughts continue to remain with her family and friends, both in China and the UK."

"We are pleased the jury has seen through his claims that he killed Zhe by accident when she tried to attack him with a knife. It is clear that Michals is a dangerous, violent individual and he will now have to live with the consequences of his actions," the statement continued.

He will be sentenced at a later date.