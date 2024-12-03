Chester FC Fan Who Was Caught on Camera Making Racist Gestures to Black Player Found Dead as Club Sends Condolences

A man accused of making racist monkey gestures toward a Black footballer during a local derby match was found dead just hours later. The Chester FC fan was caught on camera allegedly making the offensive gesture directed at Warrington Town player Bohan Dixon after a goal scored by one of Dixon's teammates.

The incident took place amid disorderly behavior at the Cal.Delivery Stadium, Warrington Town FC's home ground, during a National League North game attended by 2,296 spectators on Saturday. Objects were also reportedly thrown onto the pitch during the tense match. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media, sparking debate among fans abut the incident.

Racist Fan's Mysterious Death

One user posted an image allegedly showing the man involved, whose identity has not yet been confirmed. The fan was reportedly seen making the offensive gesture toward Warrington Town's Bohan Dixon, with the footage later circulating on social media.

In response, Chester FC expressed their outrage, saying, "We were angry and dismayed at an alleged instance of racism directed at a Warrington Town player during yesterday's National League North fixture.

"We have acted swiftly to obtain video and photographic evidence of the incident and have identified the individual in question. The matter will now be subject to an FA investigation and this information will also be shared with Cheshire Police.

"Chester FC condemns all forms of discrimination and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated. Racism has no place in sport or society, and anyone found to have displayed such behavior will receive an indefinite ban from attending matches."

Fury and Sympathy

The incident took place as Dixon celebrated his team's first goal, which came after Connor Woods successfully converted a penalty, in front of the 900 Chester supporters.

However, Chester followed up that post on Monday, saying, "It is with sadness Chester FC has been made aware of the tragic death of the individual involved. We have disabled comments out of respect and the immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends."

As reported by the Daily Mail, authorities confirmed that a man who was "due to be spoken to at a later date" regarding a "racially aggravated public order offence" was found dead at a home in Flint, North Wales. The police stated there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Additionally, the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as part of standard protocol.