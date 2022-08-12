Cherri Lee: South Korean Woman Undergoes 15 Surgeries To Look Like Kim Kardashian; Here's How She Looks

A South Korean woman has undergone over a dozen of surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian. Cherri Lee spent thousands of dollars to undergo 15 surgeries. For Lee, Kardashian has always been an inspiration and she believes that the actress is the most beautiful woman in the world.

Lee, who underwent her first surgery at the age of 20, doesn't regret spending money on expensive surgeries.

Lee Always Wanted Big Boobs And Big Bum Like Kardashian

The now-28-year-old went under the knife to get surgeries including three Brazilian butt lifts, two breast augmentations and several facial reconstruction jobs. Her look has evolved so much that many people don't realize she is Asian, she told SWNS â€” even some close to her, according to New York Post.

Cherri Lee Underwent 15 Surgeries

Underlining that she looks a completely different person now, Lee said that she looks Western and even some of her Korean family members don't even recognize her.

Lee Received Financial Support From Parents

Lee, who is a part-time teacher, received financial help and support from her parents to undergo surgeries.

Now she has 34GGG breasts and she got her first boob job in 2016 in Seoul.

Lee Is Now Addicted To Surgeries

Her procedures have included three Brazilian butt lifts and two breast augmentations as well as countless facial surgeries. In total, she has now spent more than Â£50k on her glam look - and says she has changed her appearance so much that nobody even believes she is from Korea, according to Mirror.

Lee claimed that she is now addicted to the surgeries and always saw a positive change in herself every time she went under the knife.

"I always wanted the glamorous big boobs and big bum Kardashian look. Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she's the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes," said Lee.

Pointing out that she knows when to stop, Lee stated that she is not planning any more surgeries now as she has achieved what she wanted. "I don't regret a single procedure and I'd do it all again the same - my only regret is why didn't I do it sooner!"

