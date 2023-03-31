Check Who Are These Superhot Girls Making Waves in Korean Modeling Industry

Korean female models are making waves with their doll-like beauty and the lean and perfect figure required for the modeling industry. Many Korean models are making a buzz in the global fashion industry and many fresh faces are entering the industry.

Most of these are as beautiful as real-life barbies and Disney princesses. We have brought you a few sensational faces making the modeling industry much more desirable. These girls are garnering great attention on social media as well. Let us see who they are

Do Yuri

Do Yuri is a rising racing model from South Korea with a stunning physique and attractive appearance. What makes her even hotter is that she is a member of the racing team Solite Indigo. She is also known as Miss Maxim. Do Yuri has 182,000 followers on Instagram. Her feed is full of stunning pictures in hot dresses, swimwear, and her travel diaries. Her stunning beauty will make you skip your heartbeat.

Yeoniale

A commercial model by profession, Yeoniele is as beautiful as a pearl. She is a classy and elegant model, She is a perfect model for everything classy. Yeoniale has a whopping 201,000 followers on Instagram. Most of her feeds show her in uber chic look, from a golf look to a classy corporate girl attire she nails every look with elan.

Park Ji-eun

Ji-eun is another very fresh and attractive face and a rising name in the Korean modeling industry. Her Instagram profile is loaded with her cuteness and sex appeal at the same time. She stuns in casual, formal, evening as well as beach wears. She mostly posts about her high-end lifestyle. Her page is full of teen girl content, which attracts huge user attention and traffic to her profile. Park Ji-eun has 251,000 followers on Instagram.

Angela

Looking for a super sexy model to follow? Then angela is the one. She has 281,000 followers on Instagram. Angela is an innerwear model who often does boudoir photoshoots. Her hotness quotient is pretty high. She loves to share her diet and workout routine. She is one of the preferred choices of leading innerwear brands.

Wu Juan

An advertising model by profession, Wu Juan has got perfect face and figure to be a top model. She is sexy and classy at the same time. She is fit to model from anything to everything. From fashion and lifestyle to swimwear and cosmetics every kind of brand loves her for her attractive camera presence. She is so photogenic that one wouldn't even blink an eye looking at her.