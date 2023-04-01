Check These Hot and Successful Thai BL Drama Actors Giving Tough Competition to Global A-Listers

OTT platforms have merged the wide gap that existed between movie stars and TV actors to a large extent. Asian countries particularly Korean and Thai dramas and web series are gaining huge popularity on these platforms because of their interesting storylines and spellbound performances from the actors.

These actors are so incredibly good-looking that they are bringing huge traffic on these platforms Be it Bright Kachiravat, or Li Min Ho, they are making fans crazy with their perfect man image played in these dramas. They have literally become dream men of young school and college-going urban girls. Here we are presenting our top 5 Thai BL drama actors who have become sweethearts of every household across the globe.

Bright Vachiravit

25-year-old Bright Vachiravit has become global fame with his leading role in the Thai BL Series 2Gether. His chemistry with Win Metawin looks natural and loveable. He fits perfectly in the character of Saravat, a handsome, confident, possessive, and protective boyfriend every girl wants in her life. He has played the role with complete ease. Bright has also appeared in other projects like F4 Thailand, Boys Over Flowers, and Astrophile. These projects have skyrocketed his popularity.

Win Metawin

23-year-old Win Metawin is another global crush. His soft looks, gentle gestures, and shyness in the character of Tine in the megahit BL drama 2Gether prove that he is a splendid performer. He has already become a huge star with his acting talent. Besides that, he has won fans with his singing, great fashion sense, and business skills. With Bright, he has made the Saravat-Tine love story an unforgettable and unmatchable modern-day love story. He can be said the perfect chocolate boy who can easily compete with any global A-Lister.

Apo Natawin

When discussing BL Dramas no one can avoid the classy, handsome gentleman Apo Natawin Wattanagitiphat. He has played the lead character in the hit series KinnPorche. He became a heartthrob within days of the series being released worldwide on the OTT platform. He is also a great fashion icon. He attended the BVLGARI event in Bangkok with many other leading Korean stars. He has a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

Jeff Satur

The second star from Kin Porche has got the sweetest smile and the looks to die for. He played the mysterious character of Kim in Kinn Porche. He is also a fabulous singer. He has also sung the Original Sound Track for KinnPorche. The video of this song is superhit on the social media platform YouTube. This handsome man has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Nannon Korapat

The youngest BL drama star Nonnon has played the beautiful character of Pran in the hit BL drama Bad Buddy. He has essayed the lead role with finesse. His dashing looks, attractive physique, and acting talent make him one of the top choices of OTT viewers. He brings huge traffic with his charismatic personality. He has risen to global fame at quite a young age. Nannon has 4.8 million follwers on Instagram.