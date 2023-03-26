Check Out These Top 5 Male Sports Influencers From South Korea

Apart from acting, if any profession can give any individual an opportunity to become a celebrity, it is sports. Sports persons across the globe find immense love from their fans. People go crazy for their single glimpse; their jerseys are auctioned in thousands of dollars depending on their popularity. Fans go ga-ga over what they wear, and how they look and follow their every update. Here we are listing a few of the coolest male sports influencers from South Korea who rule social media and provide power value to brands they endorse.

Son Hyung Min

This dashing footballer from South Korea steals millions of hearts with his sharp looks. He plays as a forward player for the Premier League club. This 30-year-old footballer has whopping 11.8 million followers on Instagram. He is the brand ambassador of Adidas in South Korea. He has collaborated with many other brands like Tumi Travels, Calvin Klein, Gentle Monster, EA Sports FIFA, and Lemong to name a few.

Cho Gue Sung

Another South Korean footballer who plays for the South Korean national Team is also a heart-throb and extremely popular among youngsters. Cho has 2.8 million followers on Instagram. This midfielder became a craze during the recent football world cup. His girl fans are crazy for his cool style and hot looks on and off the field. Cho is the brand ambassador of Nike in South Korea. He was on the cover page of EELE Men magazine recently. This young footballer is in great demand for endorsements although he has only 9 posts on Instagram each post has attracted millions of views.

Yoshihiro Akiyama

Yoshihiro Akiyama also known as Coo Sung Hoon is a Korean-born Japanese mixed martial artist. This super-fit and sharp athlete has 739,000 followers on Instagram. He has collaborated with brands like Golden Concept, World Of Forest, Maldives Tanning, and many others.

Lee Yong Dae

South Korean sports celebs certainly are a few of the best-looking celebs in the world. Young badminton player Lee Yong Dae is another favorite sports personality. He reached the no.1 spot in badminton doubles ranking in both men's and mixed double categories. This handsome-looking shuttler has collaborated with brands like Synergy, Yonex, Follinic, Hanwa Life, and many other leading brands.

Min Cheol Shin

A Taekwondo player from South Korea is the last in the current list of top male sports influencers on Instagram, Min has 245,000 followers on Instagram. Min has collaborated with brands like Red Bull, Yadah Cosmetics, and many other leading brands.