Chassidy Gardner: Florida McDonald's Employee Arrested for Shooting at Customer After Argument at Drive-Through Window [WATCH]

A McDonald's employee in Florida has been arrested after shooting at a customer following an argument at the drive-through window. Chassidy Gardner, 22, from Lakeland, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently booked into the Polk County jail.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at the McDonald's located on East Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, east of Tampa, last week. The situation escalated after a customer "felt their order was incorrect," according to a statement from Lakeland Police. Gardner then got into a heated argument with the customers at the drive-through window, resulting in a near-fatal shooting, following which she was arrested.

Almost Killed the Customer

Surveillance footage shows one of the customers reaching their arm through the window, knocking items onto the floor, and throwing cups. In response, Gardner can be seen in the surveillance video throwing a drink back at them just as they were leaving.

Two of the customers then come out of their car and throw their own drinks, filled with ice, back at Gardner.

At this moment Gardner seems outraged. According to police, Gardner had brought a gun to work and was seen pacing around the kitchen area with the weapon in hand.

There were at least two other staff members in the kitchen, but they did not appear to intervene or ask Gardner to put the gun away.

Argument Leads to Gunfire

The argument continues for some time and Gardner is then seen on surveillance footage coming out of the fast food restaurant with the gun in her hand. Surveillance video clearly shows Gardner leaving the establishment while carrying the firearm.

According to officers, Gardner allegedly fired the weapon at the car as it drove away, with one of the bullets hitting the vehicle. The car was hit at least once. No injuries were reported.

Gardner was arrested and taken into custody but was released from jail the next day after posting a $15,000 bond.