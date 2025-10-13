Charlotte-Mecklenburg SchoolTherapist Accused of Poisoning Ex After Placing Tracking Device on His Car

A North Carolina school therapist is accused of stalking her ex-husband by placing a "tracking device" on his vehicle and trying to kill him by poisoning his food.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Law & Crime, 43-year-old Cheryl Gates was accused of contaminating food and drink "to render one mentally incapacitated or physically helpless" in an alleged attack against her estranged husband.

Police did not specify what poison was used or what was poisoned, nor the circumstances that led to Gates' arrest. In addition to the poisoning, Grant is also accused of planting a "tracking device" on the victim's vehicle.

"The defendant unlawfully and willfully did without legal purpose, on more than one occasion harass [the victim] by placing a tracking device on his vehicle," the warrant reportedly said. "The defendant knew and should have known that the harassment, course of conduct would cause a reasonable person to fear for the person's safety or the safety of the person's immediate family."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Gates' arrest and the charges against her on October 10. Additionally, the department revealed that Gates was an employee of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Local news outlet WSOC pointed out that Grant was a pediatric therapist at one of the schools in the district.

Additional information regarding Grant's alleged crimes and arrest were sparse, but the department specified that the crimes were committed outside of school property.

Grant was charged with attempted murder, contaminate food or drink to render one mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, stalking, and damage to property.