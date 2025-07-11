Who Is Myosoty Perez? Secret Service Agent Suspended Over Trump Assassination Attempt Unmasked After She Failed to Secure Perimeter of Campaign Rally

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Donald Trump has been suspended, along with several others from the Pittsburgh field office, as the agency takes disciplinary action for the security failures connected to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt, according to a report.

Myosoty Perez was among six agents who were suspended for between from 10 to 42 days following the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, her lawyer confirmed to the New York Post. Perez reportedly failed to properly secure the perimeter of the campaign rally, according to the report. Meanwhile, the grieving widow of a firefighter who was killed during the chaotic incident has hit out.

Failing to Protect Trump

She was photographed protecting the then-candidate Trump as he arrived at the rally where the shooting occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania. Perez had been sent to the location ahead of the event and was tasked with helping in securing the area, according to law enforcement sources, the outlet reported.

Six agents were suspended on Wednesday following calls for accountability after Trump was injured by a sniper who climbed onto a rooftop and opened fire multiple times at the then-Republican frontrunner.

One agent tasked to conduct a walkthrough of the Butler, Pennsylvania site and help in organizing security for the campaign rally was disciplined, law enforcement sources said.

Four supervisors from the Pittsburgh field office were also suspended, along with a member of the counter-sniper team, the sources said.

Two weeks after the attempted assassination, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle—a veteran of 28 years—resigned in disgrace amid mounting bipartisan calls for her to step down.

Sean Curran, who was on stage with Trump during the assassination attempt, was named as Cheatle's replacement.

Trump appointed him to the role in January.

Other Suspended Agents Still Unidentified

The names of the suspended agents have not been released, but a source said that none of the agents shown in the well-known "Fight! Fight! Fight!" photo—depicting Trump with a bloodied ear—faced any disciplinary action, the outlet reported.

According to sources, those agents followed all proper protocols during the incident.

Attorney Larry Berger, who represents several of the suspended agents, confirmed to The New York Post that Perez—who was assigned to the site but not responsible for overseeing overall security that day—was among those suspended.

"She has fully cooperated already through all the investigations into the matter and she is now deciding what the next steps will be in this situation."

Meanwhile, Helen Comperatore, the widow of firefighter Corey Comperatore—who was killed at the Butler rally by a bullet intended for Trump—slammed the Secret Service, labeling them "garbage" and describing their handling of the event as a "hot mess."

She told the outlet that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who was shot dead by a counter-sniper after opening fire, should never have been able to leave his home armed with a gun.

"I think the Secret Service is garbage. All I've wanted this entire time was to sit down with the men who screwed up that day and find out why. Why? Why at that rally? Why at that one in Butler?" she said.

"What happened there? What was the problem? I want to talk to them and I want to tell them what they took from me," she said.

"They never picked up radios that day. They brought the wrong cables for their drones. They were a hot mess. There had to be a reason why and I want to know."