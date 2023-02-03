Charges Against Joe Mixon For Pointing a Gun in a Woman's Face to Be Dropped; Agent Claims 'Rush to Judgement'

An arrest warrant has been issued against Joe Mixon, the star running back of Cincinnati Bengals after he was accused of pointing and threatening a woman with a gun. However, Mixon's agent claimed that the charges will be dropped against the player on Friday.

Mixon Threatened the Woman Before Match

Mixon has been charged with one count of aggravated menacing. Marca reported that the incident took place in Cincinnati, a day before the AFC Divisional Game vs. the Buffalo Bills. According to the outlet, the NFL star allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said "you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can't get me". The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

It is not the first time when the player's name has emerged in a violent incident. In July 2014, the 26-year-old, who was a student-athlete at Oklahoma was caught on camera punching a female student. The video of the incident had gone viral on the internet. The physical assault left Amelia Molitor with a broken jaw and cheekbone. However, the duo settled the case out of court.

Fox News reported that Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, told NFL Network that the charges of aggravated menacing will be dropped Friday morning. "It was a rush to judgment," Schaffer said. "They're dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges â€“ because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation â€“ to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don't play with people's lives."

Social Media Reacts

The recent incident drew widespread resentment against Mixon on social media. "He-man mentality. Let's pray you're not capable of having children. A real man would never think this way. Only a Neanderthal coward," tweeted a user.

"well after punching a woman out and pointing a gun at one, i'd see why his options are limited," wrote another.

"It's officially time for joe Mixon to never see the NFL field ever again I want this cocky dumbass to be irrelevant so bad," expressed another user.