Chaos Erupts at Blinken's Final Press Conference as Two Journalists 'Evacuated' after Accusing Secretary of State of Allowing "Genocide" in Gaza [Watch Video]

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's farewell press conference on January 16, 2025, took an unexpected turn as two journalists were forcefully removed from the room after accusing Blinken of allowing "genocide" in Gaza. The incident occurred just as Blinken was discussing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which was set to take effect Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The first disturbance came from Max Blumenthal, a journalist from Grayzone News. As Blinken spoke about the progress in negotiations, Blumenthal interrupted, questioning the Secretary's role in the ongoing conflict. "Why did you keep your bombs flowing when we had a deal in May? Why did you sacrifice the rules-based order for your commitment to Zionism?" Blumenthal demanded. Blinken's aides quickly approached him, asking him to leave.

As Blumenthal was escorted out, independent journalist Sam Husseini became the second to raise his voice. Husseini, visibly angry, shouted, "You pontificate about a free press!" before accusing Blinken of ignoring his questions. "Why aren't you in the Hague?" Husseini yelled repeatedly, referring to the International Criminal Court. Security guards soon intervened, dragging him from the room as the confrontation escalated.

Husseini later tweeted that he was "carried out and handcuffed" by security, claiming the response was excessive. The journalist had been attempting to ask Blinken questions that had previously been ignored by State Department spokesperson Matt Miller. "Everybody from Amnesty International to the International Court of Justice says Israel is committing genocide, and you're telling me to respect the process?" Husseini challenged Blinken.

The chaos unfolded amid a tense atmosphere surrounding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. The agreement, which includes the release of hostages and a 42-day ceasefire, was announced after months of negotiations. It will allow Israeli and American hostages to be evacuated from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with some of the most high-profile hostages set to be freed in the first phase. Additionally, the ceasefire will allow for the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

However, Blinken's remarks about the deal drew strong reactions from some journalists. Blumenthal and Husseini were particularly critical of what they saw as the U.S. enabling Israel's actions in Gaza. The situation has remained tense since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis, including 46 Americans.

Despite the criticism, Blinken expressed hope for the future. "I regret that we were not able to end the war in Sudan, but we will keep trying," he said during his farewell press conference. Blinken also mentioned his confidence that the ceasefire would begin on Sunday, despite delays in finalizing the agreement. "We are tying up loose ends as we speak," he said, referring to ongoing discussions with Qatar, which has been mediating the talks.

The ceasefire deal had stalled briefly when Hamas pushed for the release of prisoners accused of murder, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced internal pressure to avoid a ceasefire until Hamas was completely neutralized. The deal is set to be voted on in the Israeli Knesset on Friday.

Earlier, the Biden administration had rejected claims of genocide in Gaza, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stating in May 2024 that Israel was not committing genocide, but needed to do more to protect innocent civilians. This view was supported by a State Department report in January 2024, which acknowledged that Israel had violated international humanitarian law but stopped short of calling the conflict genocide.

As Blinken's tenure comes to a close, the conflict in Gaza remains unresolved, leaving a legacy of controversy and frustration surrounding U.S. foreign policy in the region.