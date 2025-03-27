Chaos at DFW Airport as Unclothed Woman Causes Scene, Smashes Gate Screen

A shocking incident at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) was caught on camera, showing an unclothed woman running through the terminal while yelling and throwing objects. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, captures passengers reacting in shock as she moves through the busy airport.

The video shows the woman swinging a water bottle and splashing liquid on the floor. She grabs another bottle from a shop inside what appears to be Terminal D and continues to pour out water while screaming loudly. Onlookers record the scene, visibly disturbed by her actions.

A man near her tells her to stop, but she continues yelling. At one point, she shouts, "I speak all languages!" while confronting him as he speaks on the phone. The woman appears to be in distress, moving erratically as another female passenger approaches her with a jacket, seemingly trying to assist her. However, instead of accepting help, she aggressively moves toward the woman before running off again.

As she approaches a nearby gate, she continues shouting profanities. Holding a phone, she repeatedly screams before jumping up and slamming the device against a screen near the boarding area. The video shows her moving toward Gate D4, knocking over stanchions meant to guide passengers in line. Several travelers quickly step away as she approaches.

She then throws the phone at the gate's screen multiple times. The repeated impact causes the display to go dark, further escalating the chaotic scene.

"Y'all just gonna let her do that?" the person recording the video can be heard saying in the background.

The footage continues as the man on the phone approaches the woman again. She shouts at him to stop, motioning for him to stay away before sprinting off once more. Authorities were soon alerted to the disturbance, and officials later confirmed they were investigating the matter.

DFW Airport released a statement acknowledging the situation. "We are aware of the video circulating and understand this incident was likely related to a mental health issue," a spokesperson said.

This disturbing event comes just weeks after another similar incident occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight in Houston, Texas. In that case, passengers captured footage of a woman running through the aircraft before disrobing.

According to witnesses on the Houston flight, the woman had initially been clothed but suddenly ran toward the cockpit, shouting loudly. Passengers told local media outlet 12News that she then began removing her clothing, jumping up and down, and screaming at the top of her lungs.

The Phoenix-bound flight was forced to return to the gate, where authorities took her into custody. She was later hospitalized for medical evaluation.

These back-to-back incidents raise concerns about passenger behavior in airports and on flights. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the individuals involved in these cases face any legal consequences or charges.