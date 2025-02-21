Chaos in D.C.: Furious Protesters Block SpaceX HQ, Slam Elon Musk Over Mass Federal Job Cuts!

Hundreds of activists gathered outside SpaceX's Washington, D.C., office on Wednesday evening to protest federal job cuts under the Trump administration. Demonstrators blocked traffic in front of the aerospace company, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The protest followed a march from Federal Triangle to 11th and F Street Northwest. Activists carried signs criticizing Musk's role in the administration, with one reading, "No one voted for Elon Musk." Since Donald Trump took office last month, Musk has gained significant influence, leading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Why the Protests Happened

The protests were triggered by massive federal job cuts announced by the administration. Many government workers were abruptly dismissed, sparking outrage.

Tiffany Montes, a former National Park Service employee, was among those affected. After interning for two years, she secured a permanent position in historic preservation. However, on Friday, she was fired along with hundreds of others.

"I feel like I've been broken up with by my country. It's heartbreaking," Montes told NBC. She said her termination email claimed she had failed in her duties. "Reading that was the biggest insult of my life because I know I did my job well."

The National Park Service is responsible for preserving historical landmarks, including the White House.

Union Calls Cuts Dangerous

The Federal Unionists Network organized the rally, warning that the job cuts could have serious consequences. Paul Osadebe, a union member, highlighted the risks of losing key services.

"At my agency, they're canceling contracts for housing inspections. This ensures safe and livable housing. Now, they're calling it waste and fraud," Osadebe said.

Protesters plan to continue demonstrations in the coming days. Organizers have announced a mutual aid event for Friday evening.

Trump's Spending Cuts

DOGE was created to cut federal spending by $2 trillion within a year. The department previously emailed over two million federal employees, offering a voluntary resignation program. Those who accepted were promised salary and benefits until September.

The administration had warned that layoffs were possible if enough workers did not resign voluntarily. Now, those fears have become reality.

As protests grow, critics argue that cutting essential jobs will harm public services and create instability. Meanwhile, demonstrators vow to keep up the pressure in the fight for their jobs.