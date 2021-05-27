Channing Tatum Posts Nude Selfie on Instagram; Says Preparing His Mother For Upcoming Movie

Channing Tatum left the internet on fire after he posted a nearly naked selfie on his Instagram stories. The selfie, which left very little to the imagination, was take in Tatum's vanity van on the sets of the upcoming movie, The Lost City of D.

Slated to release on in April next year, The Lost City of D is a romantic flick about a novelist and a model who end up on jungle adventure after a kidnapping attempt goes wrong. The film stars Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.

Tatum Got a Cramp Clicking the Nude Selfie

A stark-naked Tatum was seen with a towel placed on his private area as he clicked a mirror selfie in his vanity van.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,' the 41-year-old actor captioned the post.

He also cracked a joke stating that he was 'flexing so hard' for the shot that he 'got a cramp.' In order to avoid the NSFW policies, the actor covered the private area with a monkey emoji. Apart from a well chiseled Tatum, an unidentified make-up artist was also spotted in the picture. It appeared that he was being prepared for a spray tan, reported the Daily Mail.

Netizens Drool Over Nude Selfie

The naked selfie comes two days after the actor shared a video following his swim in the ocean. Wearing black swimming trunks and a swimming cap with goggles, Tatum was seen coming out of the water.

"I have done all kinds of bulls*** to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of. And i have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming. There are moments in both that i am always like i think I might die haha. Yup pretty sure i can't go on let go would be better than this. Haha,' he wrote alongside.

"And I'm not even i professional athlete [sic]. I can't imagine the depths in which they push themselves. Unreal. I do it for movies Hahahaha very different motivation," he continued further adding, "Either way get after it everyone. It's good to be alive. There are so many people that can't say that. I'm so blessed."

"The naked selfie left many fans asking for more. "@channingtatum's. IG story tho that just made my night. KBYE," wrote a Twitter user as other added, ""asshole naked" is a much better way it. thank you, channing tatum!"