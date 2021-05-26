A viral claim suggesting that Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier has said that vaccinated people will die within two years is a hoax. The message is being circulated along with a recorded interview of the French virologist.

The multiple vaccines developed by major pharma giants globally have remained embroiled in a series of controversies being pushed by anti-vaxxers.

No Treatment for Vaccinated People, Viral Claim

The hoax message circulating on social media reads: "Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine. In the shocking interview, the world's top virologist stated blankly: 'There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies."

The scientific genius backed claims of other pre-eminent virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. "They will all die from antibody-dependent enhancement. Nothing more can be said," the viral post claims. The message also carried Wikipedia links about the French virologist along with his recorded interview.

The fake claim started after a report was published in LifeSiteNews, a Canadian far-right anti-abortion advocacy and news publication. The article headlined "Nobel Prize winner: Mass COVID vaccination an 'unacceptable mistake' that is 'creating the variants', quoted the French virologist saying: "The new variants are a production and result from the vaccination. You see it in each country, it's the same: in every country deaths follow vaccination." Facebook has banned the website for spreading misinformation on COVID-19.

Social Media Falls Prey to the Hoax Claim

In its report, the outlet based its claim on an article published on the website of RAIR Foundation, a US-based NGO, along with including a video of Montagnier talking about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Even though the virologist did speak about "antibody-dependent enhancement" he certainly did not say that vaccinated people will die within two years or there is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already.

Despite multiple media debunking the claim as fake, the same was being shared by netizens on social media platforms. "I hope and pray that Nobel Prize Winner, Luc Montagnier, is wrong when he says that all those who have accepted the vaccine will die within two years. Let us hope that there is a cure for the 'cure' (AKA experimental biological agent) already prepared!!" wrote a Twitter user.

"Nobel Laureate and world's most renowned virologist, Luc Montagnier, states that all who take the Wuhan virus will be dead within two years (2 min). The vaccine is creating resistant variants. We are witness to an historical mistake," commented another user.

"Apparently Luc Montagnier said that in two years, everybody who get's the Covid jab will die. Enjoy your life, I guess," read another Tweet.