Even though Jenna Dewan already found herself a beau in Steve Kazee, she recently admitted to feeling a little "blindsided" upon hearing that her estranged husband, actor Channing Tatum, was in a romantic relationship with singer Jessie J.

The 38-year-old dancer dished about her feelings in her new book, titled Gracefully You: Finding Beauty And Balance In The Everyday. In her book, she wrote, "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship," adding, "I felt blindsided."

It was merely months after their separation that Dewan found out that the Magic Mike star, her husband of 10 years with whom she shares daughter Everly, was involved with another woman. In her book, she also mentioned how Tatum didn't give her any advance notice that the news of his relationship with the British singer was about to break.

Dewan said that finding out about her ex's newfound love, that too at the same time as the rest of the world, was "difficult". At the time, the actress even wrote numerous tweets about the situation she was in.

However, her good sense prevailed, which is why she never really got to actually posting them online. "Instead of reacting the way I wanted...I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?" she wrote.

Dewan and Tatum announced the news of their separation after eight long years of marriage in April last year, and the two filed for divorce in October. Soon, the actress moved on with actor-singer Steve Kazee, and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

In her book, the actress also spoke about how divorce from the Dear John actor and coming to terms with her life post that was a completely new experience. "[Divorce] was never on my docket of dreams, but alas, here I am, learning and growing through one," she wrote.

"In the beginning, I turned to the typical remedies. I drank a whole lot of wine with friends. I had many moments of deep, painful, big cries. And both were very necessary for getting me to the next hour, through the day, on to another week."