After a brief hiatus, spending time apart for almost a month, which can be termed as a short break up-- it seems the coupling of actor Channing Tatum and Singer/Songwriter Jessie J is stronger than ever.

The 39-year-old actor shared a photo of Jessie J on Friday where he spoke about how much he enjoyed watching her sing. The time apart seems to have worked wonders for the pair with a source confirming as much to E! News saying, "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,".

Jessie J meets the family

It was reported that during the start of this month Jessie J spent some time with Tatum's ex-wife Jenna Dewan (39) and their daughter Everly (6). Tatum and Dewan were married nearly for nine years after they met on the sets of 'Step Up' in 2006.

This is very interesting considering it was only 6 months after the split with his then-wife Dewan that Tatum began dating the songstress in October 2018. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for a while and always thought she was very talented", a source told E! News regarding the budding romance between the Tatum and Jessie J back in 2018.

Love marches on

It was around the end of last year that the couple decided to call it quits, with a source confirming, "They seem very happy together and are obviously great friends, but it's not clear if they are back together." a source told E! News regarding the break-up back in December 2019.

All seems to be going better than it did with Jessie J spending time with Dewan and Tatum's child. Tatum seems to be handling the transitional time in his life quite well, especially after the nasty court battle over child custody during the finalizing of his divorce with ex-wife Dewan that concluded in November 2019.

Jenna Dewan has been in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee, a Tony-award winning actor, and singer, and the pair are expecting their first child together.