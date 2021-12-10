Chance the Rapper Accidentally Exposes His Penis in Video Shared on Social Media

Netizens were in for a shock on Thursday morning after Chance the Rapper accidentally exposed himself in a video posted on social media.

The Grammy Award winning rapper was filming himself having an early morning moment in the bathroom when he spotted a large bug behind the toilet.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, was peeing when he filmed the moment as he panned the camera around to zoom in on the insect, he inadvertently exposed the tip of his manhood. Watch the video below:

Twitter Reactions

It seems like the rapper did not realize the video had gone live on his Facebook and Instagram stories, where it was visible to millions of his followers. Although the video was taken down within a matter of minutes, fans were quick to capture the moment and circulate it on social media. The gaffe prompted some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

"Chance The Rapper posting the video on his Facebook story was not what I had on my 2021 bingo card," wrote one user.

"@chancetherapper you got your peepee out on Facebook stories," commented another.

Here are some of the other posts:

Usher's NSFW Shower Selfie, Nick Cannon's 'Bulge'

Chance has not yet addressed the accidental slip-up but this is not the first time a rapper has accidentally exposed himself on social media in the bathroom. In 2016, Usher similarly exposed his part of his genitals on social media after sharing a shower selfie.

"Blowin' off steam," the 37-year-old captioned a black-and-white aerial photo of himself in the shower in all his naked glory. Although he tried to cover up his penis with an emoji, fans got more than they asked for when the emoji failed to conceal the tip of his manhood, which was left poking out.

Chance also wasn't the only celebrity to have the internet talking about his genitals this week. A few days ago, Nick Cannon was trending for similar reasons after the comedian returned to his talk show and had a visible bulge in his pants.