A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about his cameo in the 1992 flick, Home Alone 2- Lost in New York, a Canadian broadcaster clipped his appearance in the movie during its broadcast this Christmas.

Trump owned the New York-based Plaza Hotel where the movie was shot extensively. In his cameo scene, Trump is shown walking through the hotel lobby as Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asks him for directions. The cameo hardly lasted a minute, but certainly made a memorable scene, especially after Trump came to power.

Why was the scene cut during its Christmas broadcast?

CBC ran the movie as part of the holiday season. Giving an explanation for cutting out the president, CBC issued a statement on its site comicbook.com.

The broadcaster said: "As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format."

The decision evoked a mixed response from viewers with some hailing it and others criticizing the broadcaster.

One user tweeted a Gif of a clapping Meryl Steep with a post: "When CBC edits out Donald Trump from home alone." Another user wrote: "Pathetic"

Trump honored to be part of Home Alone 2

During an interaction with troops posted overseas on Tuesday night, Trump said it was an honor to be part of the project. He said a lot of children recognize him because of his cameo in the movie.

"They say, 'I just saw you on the movie.' They don't see me on television as much as they do on the movie. But it's been a good movie, and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it. It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit. One of the biggest. So, it's an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success," added the president.

Trump also made appearances in projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sex and the City and Two Weeks Notice.

During an interview in 2017, Matt Damon had revealed the real reason behind the appearance of Trump in the blockbuster. Trump had designed a contract demanding that he be a part of the movie if it was being shot on a location owned by him.