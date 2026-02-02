Catherine O'Hara: Iconic Actress and Her Husband Bo Welch Kept Friends in the Dark About Her Mystery Illness in Days Leading to Her Death

Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara and her husband, production designer Bo Welch, are believed to have kept her illness private in the days leading up to her death. The beloved actress died on Friday at the age of 71.

Her agency, CAA, confirmed the news to Page Six after TMZ first reported it, describing O'Hara as a "prolific, multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian" who died at her Los Angeles home following a short illness. The Los Angeles Fire Department told Page Six that emergency crews were dispatched to O'Hara's home at 4:48 a.m. on Friday. She was later taken to a hospital in serious condition, where she died after some time.

Keeping Her Ailment Secret

An official cause of death has not yet been released. However, according to 911 audio obtained by Page Six, O'Hara was having "breathing difficulties" in her final hours. Welch may have had a sense that things were taking a serious turn, but many of the people closest to O'Hara were reportedly unaware of how ill she was in her final days, the Daily Mail reported.

Sources told the outlet on Saturday that several friends were left completely shocked by the news of the "Schitt's Creek" star's death. The loss came as a shock to those who hadn't realized the severity of her condition.

O'Hara was getting ready to shoot Season 2 of Seth Rogen's "The Studio," but backed out just days prior to her death. According to the Sun, the schedule was "reworked ... to focus on scenes without her character" as she addressed "personal matters."

"It was not widely known she was dealing with any health or major issues," an insider told the outlet following her death.

O'Hara is survived by her husband of 33 years and her two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.

The iconic comedic actress, known for her roles in beloved cult favorites such as "Beetlejuice," "Waiting for Guffman," and "Best in Show," became a household name after her memorable turn in the 1990 holiday hit "Home Alone."

Career Worth Remembering

In the later stages of her career, O'Hara enjoyed a major resurgence thanks to standout roles in "Schitt's Creek" and "The Studio," earning her renewed acclaim and a new generation of fans. In a 2024 interview that has since resurfaced, the actress reflected on her journey with gratitude, saying she felt "lucky to be alive" and still receiving top-tier opportunities. "I'm lucky [I get] to keep doing things like this at my age — I can't believe it," she told Elle Canada in August 2024.

"Over the past few years, when I've gotten scared or nervous, or if I start grousing about something, I've tried to really practice turning it around and being grateful. Like, 'How lucky are you right now to be alive? And then to have this opportunity right here in this moment?'"

After O'Hara's death, an outpouring of tributes poured in from celebrities and former co-stars, all honoring the beloved actress and celebrating her legacy as a Golden Globe and Emmy winner.

"You were a special part of my life and after life," director Tim Burton wrote in part.

Macaulay Culkin of "Home Alone" wrote, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."