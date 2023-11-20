Castaway Diva Episode 7 Recap, Review

Castaway Diva episode 7 aired on tvN on Saturday (November 18) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists. People in Korea watched the episode on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 6 and followed Seo Mok Ha. She dealt with a new challenge this week. When Kang Bo Geol asked her to reveal her identity to the audience, she felt uneasy. Yoon Ran Joo also felt uncomfortable sharing her big secret with the viewers. After some thought, the former top star confessed everything to the crowd.

Yoon Ran Joo courageously made the big revelation on stage while Seo Mok Ha was ready for her big break. The former top star told the crowd she was lip-syncing in the previous episodes. She added that if the viewers want to meet the mysterious singer, they must vote for her. Meanwhile, Eun Mo Rae felt anxious and tried to win the crowd with a lie. The K-pop singer said she is suffering from a throat infection. But she will do her best to win the contest.

Both the singers took the stage and showcased their singing skills. When the results came, Seo Mok Ha went on stage and revealed her real identity. Thanks to producer Kang Bo Geol, Seo Mok Ha finally showcased her singing skills in front of a large crowd in Castaway Diva episode 7. The happiness of winning the contest did not last long for the female lead. Former police officer Jung Bong Wan caught her when she looked out from the studio.

An Unexpected Guest

After confirming that it was the same police officer, Seo Mok Ha decided to deal with him in her own way. She was out when she heard a conversation between Kang Woo Hak and Kang Bo Geol. They were talking about faking their identity. The female lead secretly went out without letting the sibling brothers know her presence.

The female lead met the police officer and tried to tell him to give up his search for Jung Ki Ho. She unknowingly let the police officer know about his son's existence during this period. Seo Mok Ha decided to go hiding to help her friends. She left a message for her mentor and began her new journey.

However, it did not take much time for the sibling brothers to track the female lead. She became famous because of the reality show. People were clicking her photos and sharing every update about her on Instagram. So, it was easy for the duo to find the female lead. Kang Bo Geol revealed his real identity to her shortly after the reunion.