Castaway Diva Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Castaway Diva ending will focus on the fates of the onscreen couple -- Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geo -- and their loved ones. Episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (December 3) at 9:20 pm KST. The finale will feature big revelations and confrontations. Will Seo Mok Ha, Yoon Ran Joo, Kang Bo Geol, Kang Woo Hak, and their loved ones get their happy ending? People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series focuses on the rescue mission of Seo Mok Ha, who drifted onto a deserted island on her way to Seoul for an audition. She gets rescued 15 years after the unfortunate incident that forced her to stay on an uninhabited island. The drama will feature the reunion of director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, who worked together on Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping.

Here is everything about Castaway Diva episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its last episode on tvN on Sunday (December 3) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Castaway Diva Episode 12:

US - 8:50 am

Canada - 8:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 9:20 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 2:50 pm

France - 2:50 pm

Spain - 2:50 pm

UK - 1:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 9:20 pm

Spoilers

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 11, the followers of Castaway Diva are curious to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones. Kang Sang Doo was fighting for his life after Jung Bong Wan attacked him with a knife. Will he meet his demise in the finale?

Lee Seo Jun and Jung Bong Wan continued to make their evil moves until the end. Will they succeed in their secret missions? Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geol may plan to move against the antagonists. According to cast member Park Eun Bin, the viewers will get a happy ending in episode 12.

The mini-series features Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Heak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Joo Heon in lead roles. Eun Bin portrays Seo Mok Ha. The actress shared some details about her character in the tvN drama.

"The character of Mok Ha is notably defined by her singing and dialect, which I am wholeheartedly doing my best to perfect. Since I have poured my heart [into this role] for Mok Ha, I hope that viewers will resonate with her as if she is their friend who hails from a deserted island," she shared.