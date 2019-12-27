After Lindsey Caroline Vonn announced her engagement to NHL player, P.K. Subban, the former World Cup Alpine ski racer, proposed to him on Christmas day. Vonn took to Twitter to share the news.

Vonn a lover of non-traditional moves

Subban, a defenseman of the New Jersey Devils, had earlier proposed to Vonn and she had said yes. Describing the sequence of events, Vonn tweeted: "Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2-year anniversary, in a "non traditional" move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes (bashful emoji)! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings! # MerryChristmas # equality.

The tweet included a picture of Vonn and Subban celebrating Christmas together. The picture showed the 'newly-engaged' couple wearing matching pyjamas while standing in front of a Christmas tree along with their three dogs. In yet another tweet, Vonn posted a picture of Subban's fingers sporting the ring. It came along with the words, 'Drip drip' and a blue teardrop.

'Men should get engagement rings too'

Vonn had announced her engagement to NHL's top defenseman in August. She tweeted. "I said YES!!! ❤️Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man #heputaringonit #isaidyes." She also shared her plans of tying the knot in the summer of 2020.

Thirty-year-old Subban, who won the Norris Trophy with Montreal in 2013, joined New Jersey in June this year. He had proposed his girlfriend, Vonn, with an emerald ring, her birthstone and favorite color.

Vonn explained on Instagram her reasons for proposing to her beau. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can't wait to marry you babe."

The 35-year-old ski champ announced her retirement from competitive skiing earlier this year. Her impressive track record has seen her win three Olympic medals, including a gold medal during the 2010 Games

She also has to her credit four Wold Cup titles and a women's record for 82 World Cup race wins. Vonn, who was previously married to former skier Thomas Vonn, started dating Subban in 2017.