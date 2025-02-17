Carolina Trump Steals the Spotlight as Grandfather Donald Trump's Special Guest at Daytona 500

The White House shared touching pictures and a video of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Carolina at the Daytona 500 on February 16. The event, a major highlight in the NASCAR calendar, saw Trump attending with his young special guest.

In the video, Trump and Carolina are seen waving to cheering fans from inside 'The Beast,' the president's heavily armored limousine. The footage, captioned "BEHIND THE SCENES with President Trump and Carolina in The Beast at #DAYTONA500," offered a rare glimpse into their time at the race.

Carolina looked adorable in a white dress and a red 'Make America Great Again' cap. She stood beside her grandfather as the event kicked off. The White House posted a heartwarming picture of them, calling it "Carolina Trump and Grandpa at Daytona 500."

Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son, also shared an image on Instagram, showing another sweet moment between the two. Carolina, born to Eric Trump and his wife Lara Lea Yunaska in August 2019, is often seen in family photos but rarely at public events like this.

Before arriving at the venue, Trump released a message celebrating the Daytona 500's significance. "This event unites people from all backgrounds in a shared love for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of racing," he stated.

Trump emphasized the event's connection to American values. "From the roar of the engines to the soaring notes of 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' the Daytona 500 is a powerful tribute to our country's speed, strength, and unyielding spirit," he said. "That spirit is what fuels America's future."

Trump previously attended the Daytona 500 in 2020 during his re-election campaign. The event remains one of the most prestigious in motorsports, drawing thousands of fans each year. His presence at the race underscored his long-standing support for NASCAR and its audience.

Carolina's appearance alongside her grandfather added a personal touch to the day. As fans celebrated the race, many also appreciated the rare family moment shared by the former president. The images and video quickly gained attention online, with supporters praising the bond between Trump and his granddaughter.

Trump's love for high-energy events and motorsports has been well known. His return to Daytona, even after leaving office, signals his continued connection to the NASCAR world. Whether on the track or in politics, his presence remains a focal point for many.

The Daytona 500 is not just a race—it's a symbol of American culture. Trump's attendance, along with Carolina, made the event even more memorable. As engines roared and the national anthem echoed through the stands, it was a day of patriotism, racing excitement, and family moments.

The images of Carolina and Trump are still making waves across social media, showing that even in the world of high-speed racing, family remains at the heart of every great story.