"Bodak Yellow" singer Cardi B is no stranger to raunchy pictures, and shared yet another trademark example with fans over Christmas. This time, the popular rapper posed in a mock "doggy-style" position with her husband, fellow rapper Offset while the two leaned against a Maybach vehicle. The social media upload comes after the couple recently flaunted their new home: a mega-mansion worth an eye-watering $5.75 million.

In the picture, Cardi B wore black leggings with a pink accent down the sides. She paired the pants with a matching black top, also with the pink lining the edge. Adding some glamour to the ensemble, the "I Like It" rapper added a white Chanel ear warming headband as well as a black quilted Chanel weekender that rested on the hood of the car.

Offset, meanwhile, sported a blue and white patterned sweatshirt, black button down sweatpants, and a grey beanie. He rested his hands on his wife's lower back and stuck out his tongue to complete the raunchy picture.

The upload comes just after the couple showed off their new digs

Days earlier, the famous rappers flaunted their new mega-mansion located in Atlanta. The house boasts around 22,500 square feet and five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms.

The description for the house details the luxurious surroundings with jaw-dropping specifics.

"Magnificent estate situated on 5.8 private acres! No expense spared or detail overlooked when building this entertainers' dream home. Chef's kitchen opens to fireside fam room & outdoor terrace w/ kitchen & fireplace perfect for al fresco dining. Formal LR w/ 30' ceilings & solarium. Formal DR. Office. Master on Main w/ fireside sitting room, huge h/h closets & spa-like bath. 4 large upstairs bdr/baths plus great playroom. Terrace level w bar, 1800 bottle wine cellar, fireside family room & much more. Panoramic views of infinity pool & flat, deep backyard. 4 car garage," a listing for the property read (via Patch).

Cardi herself took to Instagram to give several clips of her knew digs. While dressed in an extremely short grey mini dress, the rapper happily proclaimed that her new abode was her "dream home" as the camera panned up and down the exterior of the house.

Cardi also confessed that it had taken her and her husband two years to find a suitable home, and that the two had previously found it difficult to see eye-to-eye. Fortunately, this new house clearly seems worth the wait.

It has been a big month for the musical duo, as Offset, who is one of the members of Migos, recently turned 28-years-old. As previously covered by The International Business Times, Cardi cheekily hired strippers and lap dances for the occasion.