American rapper Offset kick-started his 28th birthday celebrations with wife Cardi B at HD Buttercup in Los Angeles on Saturday. The two had a wild celebration with fellow rappers, friends and a lot of strippers. Cardi looked hot and sexy in a risqué leather halter-neck dress which featured a corset-like centre. She accessorised her look with gold earrings and strappy heels.

Offset's birthday celebrations

Offset, on the other hand, looked dapper in a cream and baby blue Chanel jacket and trousers combo. The couple was seen throwing thousands of dollars at the stage all night. The two also received lap dances from the strippers in the VIP section.

Before the night started, Cardi gifted Offset $500,000 in cash for his birthday.

Offset's birthday celebration comes just days after Cardi B appeared in court for a hearing in her ongoing strip club assault case. Her next hearing is set for January 17.

Cardi B and the rapper have been married since September 2017 and they are parents to daughter, Kulture who was born last July. In December 2018, Cardi announced she and Offset were splitting up in the midst of infidelity rumours on his part. But the couple has managed to work through all of their issues by talking to each other and are back together.

Offset's cheating scandal

Now, in a recent interview for Vogue's January 2020 issue, Cardi B talked about her marriage and why she decided to forgive Offset.

"When me and my husband got into our issues - you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," she recalled to the magazine.

"But it's real-life s#@t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

The star further went on saying that she believes in forgiveness and stated that they have come to an understanding. She added that she only believes in monogamy.