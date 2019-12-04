American rapper Cardi B's latest attempt at dodging the rumours of her husband Offset's cheating and defending him against similar allegations seems to have made her a butt of jokes on social media.

The Bodak Yellow singer said that Offset's Instagram and Twitter account has been hacked after Jade, Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend alleged that Offset had sent her flirty messages on her Instagram. In a video shared by Jade, it was shown that Offset had allegedly sent her a 'miss you' message at 1.36 am on her Instagram profile.

Jade captioned the video: "Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don't respect her??????? There [is] a lot of shit I haven't exposed yet, but there's a time for that. I'm the QUEEN of talking shit now I'm backing it up."

'Offset has done dumb shit, but not again'- Cardi B

Quashing the rumours of infidelity, the Grammy award winner defending her husband said that even though Offset had done some dumb things in the past, he would never cheat on her. "Everybody knows he's done some dumb shit. But come on now, [he's] not dumb, he's not crazy, we've been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he's not going to play himself like that. That's why I'm not going to entertain that, that's why I'm not getting rowdy. Simple as that."

In a series of videos put up on Instagram after the explosive disclosure by Jade, the singer said; "Just woke up and we dealing with this sh-t." The couple also posted a video in which they could be seen attempting to change the privacy setting and password of Offset's Twitter account after they claimed it was hacked too. However, Jade was quick to point out, "Why it didn't start at 1am."

A history of bad blood

It is not for the first time that Jade and Cardi B are at loggerheads with each other. Previously, a case was filed against Cardi B after Jade said that the singer hit her with bottles while she was bartending at Angels strip club in Queens, New York.

The incident took place on August 28 last year soon after rumours of Offset cheating with Jade started. Jade and another worker had received several injuries that required medical attention.

Social media mocks the situation

Meanwhile, the fans were quick to make of the entire situation on social media. 'OFFSET GOT EXPOSED FOR DM'ING TAKESHI'S EX WHO EVEN HAS BEEF WITH CARDI B & SO HE STARTED TWEETING LIKE HE GOT HACKED &&& I AM HONESTLY SCREAMING AT THE SHAMELESSNESS LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL," wrote one user.

"The hack happened a few minutes ago. the DM happened 12 hours ago are we really gonna fall for this?," tweeted another.

"Now Offset.. lmfaoooo you done went too far now niggas will do anything to cover up their tracks, BTFU," said another.

"This man Offset went on a world tour begging for Cardi back only to jump in a chick dm's again and fake hack himself," mentioned a user.