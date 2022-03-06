Captured Russian Soldier Tells Family Not to Believe 'Kremlin Propaganda'; Says 'They're the Destroyers'

Footage of a captured Russian soldier showed him begging his parents to not believe the 'Kremlin propaganda,' as the invading troops are killing children in Ukraine. The soldier captured by the Ukrainian forces urged Russians to not believe anything they see on Russian television while claiming that Kremlin is 'brainwashing' people.

The video of the captured soldier was shared on Facebook by the Security Service of Ukraine. The unnamed soldier claimed that Russian troops were carrying out the massacre of civilians and babies in Ukraine. The soldier stressed that even though he is a captive of the Ukrainians, 'he is fine.'

"What is happening here [in Ukraine] is all Russia's fault. Neither Ukraine nor anyone else. They [Russian troops] killing people civilians. Babies are being murdered," he said. He further added that the Russian government is brainwashing their people and Ukrainians are not 'bad' as they were told.

'We're the Destroyers'

The soldier noted that around 8,000 to 10,000 soldiers have been killed since the invasion began. The claim, however, was refuted by Moscow on Wednesday. "We're the aggressor, we're the destroyers. So, as they say, we're the cannon meat," he said.

He further noted that he was injured in the war but has since been treated as the Ukrainian civilians are very 'kind.' "The occupier admits that Russia is the aggressor, their troops are beating civilians and killing children. At the same time, he says that for him, captivity is 'the only chance for survival'," the caption alongside the video read.

Russian Soldiers are Admitting they have No Idea why they were Sent to Ukraine

This is the latest of multiple such videos of Russian POW(s) in Ukrainian captivity admitting that they had no idea of why they were sent to Ukraine. A similar video of another Russian soldier in the captivity of Ukrainian civilians went viral on social media earlier this week.

The soldier was given food and tea by the civilians and was made to talk to his mother back home as he burst into tears and was comforted by the Ukrainians.