The holidays were far from cheerful for one family after a woman -- who starred in the original Captain America: The First Avenger -- killed her mother in a brutal stabbing. The incident occurred on December 20 and the actress, named Mollie Maxine Fitzgerald, was arrested 11 days later on December 31. No motive has yet been given for the murder.

As reported in The New York Post, the victim was 68-year-old Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald. She was found dead inside her house in Olathe, a neighborhood just outside of Kansas City. The police managed to solve the murder in just a few days, and arrested Mollie Fitzgerald quickly afterward. She is currently being held in Johnson County Jail on a $500,000 bond, having been charged with second degree murder.

It is not known whether there was a struggle during the stabbing, but Mollie was reportedly sent to the hospital with minor injuries after police were called to the scene and found the body.

"A 38-year-old white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," police said at the time. "This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department."

The victim was hailed as kind and looking to make some life changes in 2020

The brother of the victim, Gary Hunziker, said that his sister was in the process of moving to Kansas City. She was original from the city, though had been living outside of Houston, Texas. He offered no other details about Tee's death, including any motive.

"We were shocked...it doesn't matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it's all about," he said (via Metro UK).

An online obituary for Tee described her as "one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was always helping people and animals in need."

Her funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 4.

Mollie had starred in numerous Hollywood productions

Mollie had been a sure fixture in Hollywood, and even won a small part in Captain America: The First Avenger as a "Stark Girl." She later raved about her time working on the Marvel movie.

"Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life," she said, per Metro UK.

In addition to Captain America, she was also in indie film The Lawful Truth and directed short film The Creeps.

She is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

In other Marvel related news, The International Business Times reported that Chris Evans, as Captain America, might make a cameo in the new Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+.