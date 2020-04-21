Canon has finally thrown some light on the feature and design aspect of its much-anticipated camera EOS R5. Canon believes the all-new EOS R5 is one of its most significant cameras after its full-frame EOS 5D Mark III. Through a live-streaming press event, the camera maker has highlighted the details of the camera and also explained why they believe the upcoming DSLR can do spectacularly well once it hits the market.

Canon EOS R5 could record videos in 8K resolution

As explained in the live streaming event, the upcoming Canon EOS R5 would be capable of recording 8K resolution videos at 30 frame-per-second in 4:2:2 10-bit C-Log and HDR PQ. The much-anticipated camera would also be capable of recording 4K videos as well at 120 frame-pre-second in 4:2:2 10-bit C-Log and HDR PQ to keep action photographers happy. The upcoming camera could also record 4K videos at 60 frame-per-second over HDMI.

The camera maker explained, the EOS R5 would utilise the full width of the sensor and won't crop while recording any video at 8K or 4K resolution. The camera would also utilise the dual pixel CMOS AF while recording any high-resolution video in 8K or 4K resolution. Photographers can also avail of the C-Log while using the camera in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.

For the action photographers

Besides, the Canon EOS R5 would utilise optical image stabilisation and 5-axis in-body image stabilisation with the RF and EF based lenses. For users' convenience, the camera would also sport a dual card slot which would be capable of holding a CFexpress and an SD UHS-II card.

Canon has remained tight-lipped regarding the availability or the price of EOS R5. The company has also remained silent regarding the sensor size and other details of the camera. But according to earlier leaks, the EOS R5 is expected to come with a compact design in contrast to other popular video cameras in the market. The EOS R5 is expected to hit the shelves before the festive season this year.