"Cannot Take Responsibility for Things I Haven't Done": Kim Soo-Hyun Breaks Down in Tears, Denies Role in Sae-Ron's Death; Files Lawsuit Over False Allegations

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun, embroiled in controversy over an alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor, has finally addressed the claims. During a press conference in Seoul on Monday, he denied dating her when she was underage. The controversy has sparked widespread debate, with accusations of coercion and manipulation emerging against the actor.

Kim Sae Ron, a popular K-drama actress, shockingly died by suicide in February 2025. Her family has consistently claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with her while she was a minor. In a recent press conference, they revealed the exchange of lewd messages allegedly sent by Soo Hyun to the actress.

Visibly emotional Kim Soo Hyun expressed deep regret over the situation. "I am sorry. Many people are suffering because of me. I also feel sorry that Kim Sae Ron is unable to rest in peace. I consider myself a coward. I was always afraid of losing what I had. I denied everything and ran away. That's why it took me so long to be here today."

The actor firmly rejected allegations that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. "I never dated her when she was a minor. Our relationship was just like any other ordinary couple. The claim that she made a tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over debt is not true," he stated.

Kim Soo Hyun also addressed a picture Kim Sae Ron posted during the airing of Queen of Tears, which reignited the controversy. "We dated for about a year, four years before the drama aired. But at that time, I denied our relationship. I understand why people criticize me for that," he admitted.

Denies Grooming Allegations

Kim Soo Hyun also refuted accusations that he groomed Kim Sae Ron. "They are framing me as a pedophile based on KakaoTalk chats from 2016. However, the chats from 2016 and 2018 were sent by different people. To prove this, I have submitted these messages for forensic analysis. The evidence includes manipulated photos and videos that have been altered to make it seem like I was involved in something I was not."

The actor admitted that he lost contact with Kim Sae Ron after their breakup. "I thought about reaching out to her after her DUI accident, but we had both moved on. I have received more love than I deserve, but I have also faced many misunderstandings. Now, her family is blaming me for her death. They are demanding that I confess to something I did not do. They claim I manipulated her since she was a minor and pressured her financially. None of this is true."

Legal Action Against False Accusations

Kim Soo Hyun's legal team has taken action against the allegations. "We have officially filed a lawsuit against the family of the late Kim Sae Ron. A civil lawsuit demanding damages of 12 billion KRW has also been initiated."

The actor accused Kim Sae Ron's family of spreading false information. "Whenever my agency or I respond, new fabricated evidence suddenly appears. Photos and videos with altered timestamps and edited KakaoTalk messages are being presented as proof. Fake testimony and manipulated evidence are spreading just because I had a relationship with her in the past."

Kim Soo Hyun became emotional as he spoke about the damage to his reputation. "I am afraid of what new accusations will come today. After this press conference, I do not know what fabricated evidence will be used against me next. But if I give in and accept lies as truth, I would betray not only myself but also those who have trusted and supported me."

Determined to Prove Innocence

The actor concluded by affirming his commitment to clearing his name. "I will take full responsibility for what I have done. I am ready to face criticism for my choices. But I cannot take responsibility for things I haven't done. For those who still believe in me, I will not ask for your trust—I will prove it to you."

Following the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun's legal team confirmed that they have filed defamation complaints against individuals spreading false claims. They have also initiated a forensic analysis of the alleged evidence used against him. The actor remains determined to fight the accusations and protect his career and reputation.