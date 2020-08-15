The funeral of five-year-old Cannot Hinnant, the boy who was killed by his neighbor, was held at the Shingleton Funeral Home, Wilson in North Carolina. More than 100 people took part in the final rites as the family and those close to Hinnant grieved the loss.

Hinnant was sitting on his bike in front of his house on August 9 when he was shot at by his 25-year-old neighbor Darius Sessoms. The reason behind the murder is not known yet. The police have arrested Sessoms and are questioning him to find out the reason behind killing Hinnant.

Sessoms was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals' Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force from his residence in Goldsboro. Sessoms is facing charges of first-degree murder and was arrested with a non-bailable warrant. The cops have not released any information regarding Sessoms yet. According to authorities Sessoms lived in the building next to Hinnant's father Austin's house.

Hinnant was all set to start his kindergarten classes the same weekend he was killed. The fatal incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Archers Road. Hinnant was said to be sitting on his bike and his father and neighbors heard a gunshot. Hinnant's father was seen screaming for help while holding Hinnant in his arms. Emergency paramedics arrived and began life-saving efforts. Hinnant was shifted to Wilson Medical Center but cops stated that the child died at the hospital.

Family to Conduct Vigil Soon

Hinnant's family will hold a vigil soon but as the family members are still in shock and grief, no details or dates of the vigil have been announced yet. Hinnant's death is also being grieved by his stepfather Lee Parker who said that Hinnant meant world to him and he was raising him along with his wife Bonny Waddell. People from all over the world including Australia, Ohio, Colorado and other places are said to be sending condolence messages to Hinnant's family.

According to WRAL-TV the accused Sessoms is planning to hire his own lawyer. He has not agreed to the judge's offer of appointing an attorney for him. However latest details state that Sessoms has not appointed any lawyer till now.