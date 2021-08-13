Candice LeRae is Pregnant; Johnny Gargano Shares Good News On Twitter

Professional wrestler Candice LaRae is pregnant, it has been announced. Her wrestler husband Johnny Gargano announced the good news through his official Twitter account while Candice surprised her fans on Instagram with a post of the ultrasound.

Mom-to-be Candice LeRae, 35, a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, along with her partner Johnny Gargano, is set to embark on a new journey of parenthood.

Sharing the good news with their fans, father-to-be Gargano posted photos of his wife's ultrasound as well as revealed that their baby is due in February. He captioned the picture, "the secret's out! Our team is getting a little bigger. The best is on the way!"

The NXT couple got married in September 2016 after falling for each other, having traveled together and seen each other all day every day during their stint as wrestlers.

Well, NXT television has already given us a glimpse of the parenting style of the wrestler couple, as LeRae and Gargano have recently been trying their best to provide protection to surrogate daughter Indi Hartwell from creepy babyface Dexter Lumis. However, it would be interesting to see the couple transition from that bizarre storyline into actual parenting.

Baby To Arrive in February 2022

The latest photos shared by The leader of The Way Gargano show a baby pair of wrestling boots, and another of the wrestler holding some ultrasound scans along with his wife LeRae and their cute dog. The first photo also reveals the baby's due date which is February 2022 meaning LeRae is in the three months pregnancy stage at present which also explains the reason why LeRae hasn't been wrestling much for the past few months.

According to reports, LeRae has not entered the wrestling ring for a match on NXT since early July, and the reason is no longer hidden from her fans. It is also known that it's going to take quite a while longer before we see mom-to-be LeRae back in action. However, it's all for a very good reason that she's away from the wrestling platform.

LeRae and Gargano have been linked together for the past few years on NXT TV. The couple got married at Disneyland in September 2016.