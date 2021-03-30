Cancel Culture: Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp Calls Actress Gina Carano a Nazi [VIDEO]

Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp in trending on social media for the wrong reasons. In a recent TV show, she called actress Gina Carano a Nazi. Heitkamp had campaigned for re-election to the US Senate in 2018 but did not succeed. After calling Carano a Nazi, she realized the graveness of the situation and quickly admitted, "I suppose I'm now subject to defamation now."

One-time Senator Heitkamp took part in the American TV show Real Time with Bill Maher. Well known as a moderate lawmaker, Heitkamp went on to attack actress Gina Carano. The actress was a part of Disney's Star Wars streaming hit "The Mandalorian." But after she posted a provocative right-of-center thoughts on social media, she was fired from her position. In fact, Lucasfilm had planned to unveil Carano as the star of her own Disney+ series but cancelled it, following her social media posts.

The Nazi Comment!

In her post, Carano had said that Nazis were able to build political power by inspiring average citizens to despise Jews. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews," she wrote. "How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" read Carano's post.

Reacting to Maher's comments on Gina Carano, Heitkamp said: "She was a Nazi." Maher was taken aback by this direct attack and wanting to confirm what the latter had said, "She called other people Nazis, so she's the Nazi," one of the panelists reiterated.

White Supremacy?

To this, going a step further, Heitkamp said: "She [Carano] does hang with white supremacists." When Maher repeated what she had told, the reality struck the former Senator. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Heitkamp said: "I suppose I'm now subject to defamation. But we have to be really careful. There's two things the Republicans think they're going to get Biden on: cancel culture and this whole Dr. Seuss stuff that's going on, where they're reading 'Green Eggs and Ham,' proving that some of these senators can actually read, and immigration," Heitkamp said.

As the interview went viral, Carano took to Twitter and said: "Here we have more of the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture. Repeat lies over and over until the population takes them as "truth". False, disturbing & disgusting language coming from a former US Senator. @HeidiHeitkamp You knew as soon as you said it you were liable."