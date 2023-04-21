Canadian Trans Woman Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Female at Women's Shelter

A self-identified transgender woman in Ontario, Canada, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a women's shelter.

Desiree Anderson, 32, also known as Cody D'Entremont, turned herself in hours after authorities issued a press release and mugshot seeking information on the suspect, according to the Windsor Star.

Police began investigating Anderson on April 4 following a report from a woman who claimed the suspect had climbed into bed with her and sexually assaulted her while she was staying a women's shelter in Windsor.

Authorities shared Anderson's photo on social media at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Anderson was in custody shortly after 5 p.m., the outlet reported.

"We want to thank the public for their support and for sharing our post," Windsor police stated. "Your help in spreading the word played a crucial role in bringing about a resolution."

Police reportedly told the outlet that the suspect was processed as a female and should be referred to as a woman.

Last August, convicted sex offender and self-identified transgender woman Shane Jacob Green, also known as Stephanie, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault at a women's shelter in Parry Sound, Ontario, after allegedly raping one of the women there, according to the Toronto Sun.

In July, a British Columbia woman who escaped domestic violence and spoke to Reduxx on condition of anonymity claimed she was kicked out of a women's shelter in the province after objecting to their gender self-identification policy. When she complained about biological men in the shelter, workers reportedly accused her of being "transphobic" before she was ultimately evicted in July 2020, the outlet reported.