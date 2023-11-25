Canadian Teacher Accused of Sending Revealing Photos of Herself to Female Student, Demanding Sexual Favors

A Cambridge teacher faces a disciplinary hearing after she allegedly sent raunchy photos to and had sex with a former female student.

Lindsay Amber Eileen Dolson had been teaching at an unnamed Cambridge high school at the time of the allegations.

The allegations were sent to the Ontario College of Teachers Discipline Committee on Oct. 31. According to the Notice of Hearing, during the 2013-2014 academic year, Student 1 was a female student at the school.

"From in or about February 2014 to in or about June 2014, the Member had inappropriate interactions with Student 1 while she was a student at the School," read the notice obtained by The Toronto Sun.

Dolson Allegedly Flirted with the Student Before Sending Her Photos of Her Genitals, Asked for Photos of Student's Breasts

Dolson allegedly had numerous private and personal discussions with the student, often complimenting the teen and telling the girl that her nipples were pierced. She allegedly gave the student her phone number and drives.

On or about June 27, 2014, Student 1 graduated. Starting in July, Dolson allegedly engaged in "an inappropriate relationship" with the girl.

According to the hearing notice, Dolson allegedly sent the girl inappropriate messages about her "sexual orientation, sexual preferences, and/or sexual history, including her current sexual practices with her husband and/or other women."

She also allegedly sent photos of her breasts to Student 1, along with other body parts either wearing revealing clothing or naked. Other photos Dolson allegedly sent the girl were photos of women doing yoga, accompanied by sexual comments. She also asked for a photo of the teen's breasts.

Dolson Allegedly Discussed Plans for a Threesome, Had Sex with the Student at Dolson's Home

The teacher also allegedly encouraged the teen to masturbate and discussed techniques with her, discussing plans for a threesome with the girl and telling her to keep their interactions hush-hush.

Dolson also allegedly asked the teen about her sexual orientation, preferences and sexual history and encouraged her to make a play for a friend the girl was interested in. According to the notice, Dolson and the teen discussed whether they should have sex when they met for breakfast in August 2014.

On Aug. 2, 2014, the girl went to Dolson's home where she was allegedly offered an alcoholic drink. Then, the girl was seated on the bed and the teacher then allegedly began undressing and kissing the student before performing oral sex and penetrating her. The hearing notice said the teen was also offered a vibrator

The alleged encounters left the teenager suffering from "adverse emotional and psychological effects" as a result of the Waterloo District School Board educator's "conduct from in or about 2014 to in or about 2015."

Dolson's Husband was Aware of Dolson's Sexual Relationship with Student

She reportedly told her husband about the sexual activity. From around September 2014 to October 2018, Dolson is alleged to have continued the inappropriate relationship via text messages asking her about her love life, sexual experiences and romantic interests. The teacher also asked if the pair could "be together again." The teacher also expressed her skepticism over the student blabbing about their sexual encounter.

The Ontario College of Teachers Discipline Committee is alleging that Dolson is guilty of professional misconduct in that she abused the student psychologically and emotionally, and committed acts that would "reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional" and engaged in conduct unbecoming a member.

If Dolson is found guilty of professional misconduct, she faces having her teaching certificate suspended or revoked and faces a potential $5,000 fine.