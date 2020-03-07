China's industry ministry has given green light to electric carmaker Tesla to sell its long-range Made-in-China Model 3 cars in that country. The new Model 3 vehicles will be having a driving range of more than 200 kilometers compared to the models that it has been selling presently in China.

All these models are being manufactured in Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory. The electric carmaker had last month sought approval for a heavier version of its Model 3 to be made in China, which now comes just within days. Tesla also plans to produce the Model Y SUV in China eventually.

Model 3 to be heavier and better

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday said that it has given Tesla the approval to produce and sell its long-range Model 3 cars in China, according to Reuters. The new vehicles will be having a driving range of more than 600 kilometers before it requires recharging compared with the presently sold China-made Model 3 vehicles which have a range of more than 400 kilometers.

The long-range variant will be the second Model 3 version that will now be produced from the company's factory in Shanghai. The Shanghai Gigafactory currently produces only the standard-range Model 3 variants. Tesla has so far had a smooth journey in China and it eventually plans to also produce its Model Y SUV in Shanghai.

China's love for Tesla

When Elon Musk announced the production of Model 3 in China a year back, he had said that the company would only be producing the lower-end versions of the car in the country, while the long-range variant would continue to be produced in its facility in Fremont, California.

However, things have changed a lot since Tesla started building its third Gigafactory in Shanghai in January 2019. Earlier last month, it was reported that Tesla was seeking approval from the Chinese government to make its long-range Model 3 variants, and now the approval comes the approval.

Tesla has so far had a smooth journey in China, with the country's government supporting the electric carmaker at almost every step. Tesla broke ground for its Shanghai factory only in January 2019 and since then has constructed the factory and started production at a record time ahead of deadline.

The company started the delivery of its first set of China-made Model 3 cars in end December. Tesla's made-in-China Model 3 cars have also been recommended by the country's ministry for subsidy, which is likely to lower the price of the vehicles in the days to come.