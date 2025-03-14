Canadian Entrepreneur Jasmine Mooney Detained in the U.S., Taken To Arizona Facility in Chains: Family Demands Release

A Canadian entrepreneur has been detained in the United States over an incomplete visa application, prompting her family to seek urgent intervention. Jasmine Mooney, 35, was taken into custody at the San Ysidro border crossing between Mexico and San Diego on March 3. Her mother, Alexis Eagles, has been fighting for her release, calling her detention unjust and inhumane.

Mooney, the co-founder of the Holy! Water health drink brand, was traveling with a Trade NAFTA (TN) work visa application that was reportedly incomplete. Despite having valid documents, she was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and held at a detention facility.

According to Eagles, Mooney has no criminal record and has never faced legal trouble before. "She was simply trying to return to Los Angeles, where she lives and works," Eagles said. "She has followed the process and should not be treated like a criminal."

Detained for Days: Family Fears for Jasmine's Safety

Mooney's family was shocked when they learned she had been placed in a detention center. Initially, she spent three nights in a CBP detention facility before being handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She was then transferred to the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, where she remained for another three days.

On March 9, the family checked an online tracking system, which indicated that Mooney had been released. However, they later discovered that she had instead been relocated to the San Luis Detention Center in Arizona.

"For 24 hours, we had no idea where she was," Eagles said. "There was no communication, no updates, and we were extremely worried."

The situation became even more distressing when the family learned about the harsh conditions in which Mooney was being held. Eagles described the conditions at San Luis as inhumane.

"Around 30 detainees, including Jasmine, were taken from their cells at 3 a.m. and moved to Arizona. They are kept together in a single concrete room with no natural light. The fluorescent lights are never turned off. They have no mats, no blankets, and very limited access to bathroom facilities," she said.

Mooney Speaks from Detention: 'We Were Wrapped in Chains'

Despite being in detention, Mooney was able to speak to 10 News San Diego about her experience. She described the treatment as shocking and dehumanizing.

"Every guard that sees me asks, 'What are you doing here? You're Canadian. How are you here?'" Mooney said, explaining that even detention officers seemed confused about why she was being held.

She recalled her experience at Otay Mesa, where she was initially detained. "They put me in a cell with nothing but a mat. I had to sleep there for two and a half days without a blanket or a pillow. The only thing I had was an aluminum foil blanket, the kind they wrap around people in emergency situations," she said.

The conditions worsened when she was transferred to Arizona. "We were up for 24 hours wrapped in chains," she said. "I have never in my life seen anything so inhumane."

Mooney described the San Luis Detention Center as a place with no proper bedding, no privacy, and extreme discomfort. "We are constantly under bright fluorescent lights. We have no mats, no pillows, and the bathroom facilities are severely limited," she added.

Brother Speaks Out: 'She Deserves to Be Free'

Mooney's brother has also spoken out about the situation, calling it unfair and unnecessary. He emphasized that she was detained over a visa issue and had committed no crime.

"She has done nothing wrong. She deserves to be free," he said. "She had all the proper paperwork and was still taken away. This is unacceptable."

He urged the Canadian government to take immediate action. "Jasmine is a Canadian citizen. She should not be suffering like this in a detention center. We need to bring her home," he added.

U.S. and Canada Respond to the Controversy

So far, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not provided specific details on why Mooney was detained, citing privacy laws. However, officials stated that the agency follows strict guidelines and treats all travelers with professionalism, integrity, and respect. They also pointed out that there are at least 60 different reasons why someone could be denied entry into the United States.

Mooney had moved to Los Angeles in the summer of 2024 under a three-year Tennessee work visa. She was operating her water company and working legally in the U.S. Before her detention, she had traveled to visit her family in British Columbia. When she attempted to return to Los Angeles, a customs officer at Vancouver International Airport revoked her authorization.

Canadian officials have confirmed that they are aware of Mooney's detention. Global Affairs Canada released a statement saying, "Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and to provide assistance."

Family Continues to Fight for Release

Mooney's family has vowed not to stop fighting until she is released. They are demanding answers from both U.S. and Canadian authorities and pushing for her immediate return home.

"This is not right. She was detained over a paperwork issue and now she is suffering in a terrible place," her mother said. "We need help. We need her home."

Her supporters have started a campaign calling for her release, with many taking to social media to bring attention to her case. Meanwhile, Mooney remains in detention, waiting for a resolution to her ordeal.