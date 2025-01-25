"Canada Is Not for Sale" Hats Go Viral, Pushing Back Against Trump's 51st State Remark

A hat with the bold statement "Canada is Not for Sale" has gone viral after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked controversy by suggesting Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. The hats first gained traction when Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore one during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump, sworn in as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State." He has claimed he would use "economic force" rather than military action to achieve this. His remarks have sparked both outrage and creativity in Canada.

Liam Mooney, founder of an Ottawa-based design firm, turned Trump's controversial comments into an opportunity. Inspired by Trump's rhetoric and growing public frustration, Mooney created the now-famous hats as a direct response. "Canada is Not for Sale" became more than a slogan; it became a rallying cry for unity and nationalism.

The hats gained nationwide attention when Premier Ford wore one during a meeting with Trudeau and other premiers in Ottawa. The meeting, held to address Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian imports, took an unexpected turn as the hats became a symbol of resistance.

Mooney revealed that tens of thousands of hats have been ordered online since Ford's public appearance. In an interview, he explained the motivation behind the design. "This is a creative way to counter divisive rhetoric," he said. "It's about bringing people together, regardless of their political leanings, to stand for Canadian sovereignty."

Mooney and his business partner were also motivated by a recent Fox News interview, where a host suggested annexation would be a "privilege" for Canada. Ford responded firmly, saying, "Canada is not for sale."

For those looking to join the movement, the hats are available for purchase through Mooney's company, Jackpine, at strongandfreehat.ca or canadaisnotforsalehats.ca.

Meanwhile, Trump's aggressive stance comes at a challenging time for Canada. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has announced plans to resign in March after nearly a decade in power, leaving the opposition Conservatives ahead in polls. Trump's actions have added fuel to political tensions.

On social media, Trump escalated the situation by sharing a distorted map on his platform, TRUTH, depicting Canada as part of the U.S. "Oh Canada!" he captioned the post.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump demanded "respect" from Canada, even referring to Trudeau as a "Governor." Mooney responded to these remarks, emphasizing the importance of standing firm. "Our sovereignty is threatened when our dignity is disrespected," he said.

The hats, now a cultural phenomenon, symbolize more than a rebuttal to Trump—they represent a unified stand for Canadian independence.