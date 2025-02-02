Canada and Mexico Announce Retaliatory Tariffs Against the U.S. Hours after Trump's Executive Action

The leaders of Canada and Mexico blasted President Trump on Saturday, just hours after he imposed a 25 percent tariff on their countries. In response, they announced plans to impose their own tariffs on the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo had agreed to collaborate in opposing Trump's long-expected tariff policy, which he claimed was designed to curb the flow of drugs into the U.S. While Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, Chinese goods faced a comparatively lower 10 percent tariff. The U.S. will also impose a 10 percent tariff on energy products imported from Canada.

Counter Tariffs from Mexico and Canada

In response, Canada plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods, including items such as beer, wine, bourbon, fruits and juices, vegetables, perfume, clothing, and footwear.

"Many of us will be deeply affected. A lot of people will go through dark times. We're asking you to support one another, to be there for your friends, your neighbors, and your fellow Canadians," he said, adding that it might be wise for the country to avoid American goods, such as Florida orange juice.

Trudeau, who is set to leave office in the next six weeks, criticized Trump's tariffs as a "threat against the entire nation" that would also lead to serious consequences for the United States.

"This is a choice that yes, will harm Canadians, but beyond that, it will have real consequences for you, the American people," Trudeau said.

"As I have consistently said, tariffs again against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities. They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery stores and gas at the pump."

The Canadian Prime Minister suggested that the steep tariffs are a betrayal by the U.S. against its "closest ally and neighbor."

He also admitted that he had not spoken to Trump since his inauguration the previous week but was committed to finding a resolution that would avoid further tariffs.

When asked about Trump's warning of imposing even tougher tariffs if Canada responds with retaliatory measures, Trudeau said that it would not deter him from proceeding with his counteraction, noting that all the leaders of Canada's provinces were in agreement.

In Best Interest of the Countries

Earlier on Saturday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo ordered the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. and strongly condemned Trump's claim that the Mexican government has ties to criminal organizations and cartel members.

"If such an alliance exists anywhere, it is in the United States armories that sell high-powered weapons to these criminal groups, as demonstrated by the United States Department of Justice itself in January of this year," Sheinbaum said on X.

"If the United States government and its agencies wanted to address the serious consumption of fentanyl in their country, they could, for example, combat the sale of narcotics on the streets of their main cities, which they do not do, and the money laundering generated by this illegal activity that has done so much harm to their population."

China also reacted to Trump's tariffs, announcing that they would file a complaint with the World Trade Organization and implement "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests."

"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes this," Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement.