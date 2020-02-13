While many women make a fuss on looking old with wrinkled skin after becoming a mother, there are some others, who are really lucky enough to look young even in their 40's or 50's. Many thank their healthy and active lifestyle for the evergreen look.

Now, Joleen Diaz, 43, and her daughter Meilani Parks, 19, from California in the US, have recently made headlines as netizens are confused thinking who the mother is among them. Despite their 23-year age gap, the duo has uncanny resemblances as if they are twins.

Diaz, who often shares photos with her daughter on her Instagram handle @joleendiaz, always get queries on the secrets of her age-defying looks from the followers, who admire her youthful appearance. Some have even called her 'the sexiest mother on the planet'.

Single mum Joleen, who is also a school teacher, started taking care of her skin at 12 and credits the clean lifestyle that is helping her to look young.

"I've always lived a healthy, active lifestyle. I rarely drink alcohol. I get a lot of rest, and eat a balanced, healthy diet," Diaz is quoted as saying by the New York Post. The 43-year-old also admits using an anti-ageing serum with vitamin A that has apparently helped to improve her skin condition.

The mother-daughter duo often goes shopping and travel together or just sit at home and chat with each other. However, unlike many other daughters, Parks is said to be not offended when people mistake them for sisters.

Check out the photos of the mother-daughter duo below, and we bet you will be confused too!