The Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson recently admitted to having a childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio in a recent interview with Tommy Dorfman for PAPER magazine. Davidson further revealed that he used to 'jerk off' to Leonardo DiCaprio. "Well, I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio. … Uhh, like, his acting,'' he said.

What did Pete Davidson say?

"I used to have a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio," Davidson said. "I had this huge poster of him from 'The Beach' in my room, and there used to be, like, 'Leo love books' — do you remember? Like, right when 'Titanic' came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, 'teen milk.' There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest,'' he told in his interview to PAPER Magazine.

The SNL star also talked about his encounter with his childhood crush. "I've met him twice and I've just shaken hands and run away fast." This isn't the first time Pete has shared about his masturbation habits with his fans. In September 2018, Davidson was criticised when he shared that he used to masturbate while thinking about her ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

"I was jerking off to her before I met her," he had told in an earlier interview. When asked how he deals with other men hitting on Grande. "I've been there. I've been in the other shoes. Who knew I was practicing this whole time for our relationship?"

Pete Davidson and Kai Gerber

For the uninitiated, Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. However, the comedian and the singer split a few months later. Talking about this, Pete told PAPER that he never makes public statements about relationships as he does not think it is right and further stated that he hoped Ariane is happy.

Pete is currently in news for his relationship with Kai Gerber. The lovebirds were recently spotted attending a concert in New York's Webster Hall. The two were also clicked kissing each other. The couple first sparked romance rumours in October, after Pete ended his brief relationship with Margaret Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell.