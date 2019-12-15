Camila Cabello, who became an overnight sensation with her 2017 release Havana, is known to be one of the most followed singers in the music fraternity nowadays. In her latest performance on the Tonight Show, the Senorita singer transformed herself into a schoolgirl.

The schoolgirl look, which she shared through her official Instagram account, has been adored by her fans worldwide, even as her latest album, Romance, has taken the internet by storm.

Songs like First Man, Used to This, Shameless, This Love, Cry For Me and My Oh My have all turned out to be super hits like Havana and Senorita.

Romance is all about love

Romance is an album based on the theme of love. Every song in the album is dedicated to her loved ones starting from her father to her Canadian boyfriend and co-singer Shawn Mendes.

Camila has attracted media attention not only for her unconventional performances but also for her ongoing relationship with Mendes, who had featured with the diva in the video song Senorita. The two seem to share a perfect chemistry.

Camila is an ace dancer, actor

Apart from singing, Camila is also known for her acting skills. Her performance in the 2017 hit song Havana is seen as mind-blowing. The ace singer's sensuous dance moves have also wowed fans.