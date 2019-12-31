American singer Camila Cabello and her Canadian boyfriend Shawn Mendes were recently spotted holding hands on the streets of Toronto ahead of New Year Eve. The two love birds have been in news for their chemistry not only in their song Senorita but also in real life. Camila and Shawn have been in the limelight since their dating rumors started. It looks like Camila and Shawn have sizzling plans for this New Year. They are definitely going to take their relationship to the next level.

Moreover, Camila, in Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy on Dec. 14, revealed that she would be spending her holidays in Toronto with her 21-year-old boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Both Camila and Shawn have been earlier spotted while in each other's arms and it seems they don't hesitate to have PDA filled meetings at all. Shawn and Camila were spotted at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen in Shawn's own hometown on December 27.

Camila and Shawn were together first spotted on the fourth of July and later in several parties at Los Angeles. The couple was also photographed by the paparazzi while they were making out on Miami beach lately. Interestingly, the two love birds are a two-time song collaborator. Their song Senorita reportedly became UK's biggest songs of 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's collaboration topped the chart in 2019. Senorita was also declared to be Spotify's biggest global song of 2019. The song Señorita by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello saw more than 1 billion streams in the music app after its release.

Camila was earlier dating ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Hussey. However, after a year and the release of her song Senorita with Shawn, she broke up with Hussey. On the other hand, Shawn, who was publicly dating Hailey Baldwin, 22, is now single. Hailey Baldwin is now married to Justin Bieber.