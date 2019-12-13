Demi Rose, one of the most sought after models, has shared some of the hottest and sexiest photos ever on her official Instagram account, sending pulses racing. In one of the photos from her Thai vacation, she is seen drenched in an infinity-edge pool, fully naked flaunting her curvy hourglass figure against a sunset, just like Kim Kardashian.

Rose had earlier shared a topless picture with the caption, "I'm ready to flood your feed with Thailand pics. You?" Her fans went wild, with one of them gushing, "You look like a Beautiful Goddess." The picture in which Rose flaunts her butt drew nearly 600,000 "likes".

Thailand photos

The 24-year-old model was vacationing in Thailand's tourist hot spot Phuket. Prior to the trip, Rose was spotted in Las Vegas strolling around topless at Redrock Canyon.