Stealing from royalty is no petty crime. But it seems like singer Camila Cabello of 'Señorita' fame faces no imminent repercussion in spite of 'stealing' something from Kensington Palace. Revealing the nature of her 'crime' during a chat show on BBC Radio 1, hosted by Greg James, Cabello said that she had stolen a pencil from the palace.

How she 'stole' from Kensington Palace

The incident took place during the Radio 1's Teen Heroes celebration held at Kensington Palace. Cabello, who was part of the celebrations, was challenged by James to do something daring in order to make her maiden trip to the palace a memorable one. "We're about to meet William and Kate and I said, 'Steal something.' I said, 'Steal that pencil,'" James recalled on the show. Confirming the claims being made by the show's host, Cabello said that because of the challenge she did it.

Divulging more about the incident, the singer of Cuban-origin said, "And then You (James), to one of the palace people, called me out on it, and were like, 'She stole a pencil!' And I was like, 'Oh, my God.' And I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom was like, 'No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil. So, I told my mom, 'No, I have to take the pencil'."

Admission of guilt

After admitting to her crime, the singer apologised to Kate and William: "So, I'm sorry. I still have it. I'm sorry, William, and I'm sorry, Kate. I honestly couldn't sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest."

Adding a twist to the revelation was the reaction from Prince William and Duchess Kate. The couple responded to the 'admission of guilt' through their official Kensington Palace Twitter account. The couple tweeted a pair of eyes emoji.

Teen heroes are an inspiration

Later, speaking about her experience of meeting the British royalty, Cabello stated that she was honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace and meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for celebrating this year's Teen Hero finalists.

"Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!" she said.